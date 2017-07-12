SFA basketball coach helping epileptic reach jersey goal

The letter SFA basketball Coach Kyle Keller is writing is one of the most heartfelt he has written. The letter is not to a recruit but to Bryan Black.

Black lives in Orgeon and considers himself an avid college basketball fan. He also suffers from epilepsy.

"This is near to my heart because I am an epileptic," Keller said.

Black has taken his love for college hoops and started the campaign 350jerseys4hope.

The goal being to get a jersey from every Division I school in the country.

SFA jerseys are the ones Keller will send, but he also added something special: an autographed pair of Thomas Walkup shoes.

"That was just incredible," Black said. "I don't know what to say but unbelievable thanks," Black said in a Facetime interview Tuesday.

"I know how it can really change a person's life," Keller said. "I haven't had a seizure in 17 years but I had a lot of them from the time I was 2 to high school."

What started with an Eastern Washington Jersey has now grown to over 90 jerseys.

"I need 256 to get to 350," Black said. "I was thinking about one earlier today that would be so nice to have. I don't have Iona yet."

But the mission is not to get some free jerseys. It is about putting out the names of schools that are involved in the fight against epilepsy.

"All 350 of these schools are so vital to understanding the brain and helping people who deal with epilepsy live a better life," Black said.

"All he is doing is thinking about other people than himself, because this is not about him," Keller said. "This is about the millions of people that it affects."

Black has also been given jerseys from two other Southland Conference teams: Central Arkansas and Houston Baptist.

