Affidavit: Lufkin man who threatened daughters in video chat also charged with sex assault

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to allegations that he got angry over child custody matters, waved a gun around in a video chat with his ex-wife, and insinuated that he was going to kill himself and their twin 3-year-old girls.

A 37-year-old Lufkin man who allegedly waved a gun and threatened his twin 3-year daughters during a video chat with his estranged-wife in late June has also been charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident that occurred in February of 2016.

Christopher Eric Dwire is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge, a third-degree felony prohibited weapon charge, two state-jail felony endangering a child with imminent danger of bodily injury charges, and a Class A misdemeanor terroristic threat charge.

Collectively, Dwire’s bail amount has been set at $80,000 for the child endangerment and terroristic threat charges. No bail amount has been set for the sexual assault charge.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office obtained the sexual assault warrant for Dwire on June 30. It was served on him at the county jail.

According to the arrest affidavit for the sexual assault charge, the incident happened at an Angelina County on February 7. Dwire allegedly called the 30-year-old victim into a bedroom.

When the victim came into the bedroom, Dwire grabbed the woman by the throat and used his other hand to force her head down on to his crotch area, the affidavit stated. Dwire then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman for about 20 minutes.

The victim told an ACSO deputy that she feared for her life because Dwire grabbed her by the throat, the affidavit stated. During the sexual assault, the woman kept telling Dwire to stop and let her go, but he refused, the affidavit stated.

After the sexual assault, the victim ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911, the affidavit stated.

Dwire was arrested on the endangering a child, prohibited weapon, and terroristic charges on June 29.

According to the arrest affidavit for that charge, ACSO deputies and Hudson Police Department officers responded to a home in the 6900 block of FM 2497 on June 28. Dispatch told all of the responding law enforcement officers that Dwire was on Facebook Messenger with his estranged wife when he insinuated he was going to harm their twin-3-year-old daughters and himself.

“He told the children’s mother they will all be home soon, and said she should not trust someone who has not taken his medication for two days,” the affidavit stated. “During the conversation, Dwire spoke of the devil and said he is the one making him do this.”

Dwire’s estranged wife wife heard a loud noise, and moments later, the connection was lost, the affidavit stated. The woman told the 911 dispatcher that the noise sounded like a gunshot.

The woman’s father called 911 as well, the affidavit stated.

During the video chat, Dwire talked about his estranged wife taking the girls away, and showed himself hold a handgun, the affidavit stated.

“Dwire held the gun to his head and then panned the room, videoing the two girls,” the affidavit stated. “Dwire asked the mother if she could see those beautiful girls right there. When the complainant said yes, Dwire said he would take them with him while holding a handgun to his head.”

According to the woman’s father, Dwire told his estranged wife to say good bye to the girls forever, the affidavit stated. Dwire also allegedly asked his twin daughters if they were ready to go to heaven.

When ACSO deputies and Hudson PD officers arrived on the scene armed with rifles and surrounded the house, Dwire went in and out of his home several times. Eventually, Dwire came out of the house hold his two daughters, and he was taken into custody after a brief standoff that lasted about 10 minutes.

When the ACSO deputies spoke Dwire’s estranged wife, she told them she had been separated from her husband since early 2016. She explained that on June 28, Dwire started calling and texting her repeatedly after someone tried to serve him with child custody papers, the affidavit stated.

Hudson Police Chief Jimmy Casper told the ACSO deputies that when they cleared Dwire’s house, he noticed a hand gun on the bed. A shotgun was beside the bed. Later, Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said the shotgun had been sawed off to an illegal length.

