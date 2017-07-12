5-year-old Nacogdoches boy learning to adjust after car wreck left him paralyzed

After having a top 75 recruiting class, the SFA Lumberjacks are already looking to the 2018-2019 basketball season.More >>
Even though a Nacogdoches County family survived a bad wreck, the crash caused a life changing injury for a little boy.
Round 2 of the Adams Tour's East Texas Open will conclude Thursday morning before the start of round 3.
The current version of the Senate Republican's healthcare bill is expected to cut funding for Medicaid, including money that goes towards substance abuse and mental health treatments. Obamacare currently requires the federal government to match Medicaid in terms of substance abuse funding. With the new proposed bill, some believe this will further inflame the opioid crisis.
A 37-year-old Lufkin man who allegedly waved a gun and threatened his twin 3-year daughters during a video chat with his estranged-wife in late June has also been charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident that occurred in February of 2016.
