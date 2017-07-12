Rain delays finish of round 2 of East Texas Open

Round 2 of the Adams Tour's East texas Open will conclude Thursday morning before the start of round 3.

The round was delayed for several hours while storms moved through the southside of Lufkin. Three Lufkin area golfers are hoping to rally and make a run n on their home course event. After round 2, Marco Maldonado has the best score of the three at -1. Maldanado just finished with the Tyler Junior College team and will go to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the fall. Maldanado is playing the event as an amateur which means he cannot make any money from the event.

Sam Fidone started the day inside the top 20, but a double boggey on the 16th hole brought him to even par. Fidone is currently sitting in a tie for 26th place. Fidone's friend, Will Griffin also finished the day at +2 to have an overall +2 on the event. Griffin is sitting in at tie for 41st. The cut is 42.

The leader board is here.

