SFA Basketball beginning to look at future recruiting classes

After having a top 75 recruiting class, the SFA Lumberjacks are already looking to the 2018-2019 basketball season.

Wednesday marked the beginning of the recruiting period for coaches as the first of three five-day evaluation periods this month began. For the rest of the week, Head Coach Kyle Keller will be hitting the road and logging the miles.

"I'll be in about four or five different cities in the next five days," Keller said. "We are going to go out and see the best of the best We consider the best players come from our own state."

Last year, SFA found themselves in an unfamiliar place. Without key stars Thomas Walkup and Trey Pickney they failed to make the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight year. Keller is confident his young team from last year will step up and bring domination back to the coliseum.

"It was not what we wanted," Keller said. "Of the 13 teams in our league, most years they would say finishing in second was a great year for them but here at SFA finishing in second place, you're right, it is a down year for us because our expectation is to win the championship every year."

The Jacks are welcoming Beaumont Ozen's John Comeaux, McLennan Community College's Shannon Bogues, Christian Life Prep's Cameron Mack and Oldsman Christian Academy's Stefon Fisher will be joining the team this upcoming season. They also are hoping to keep the recent verbal commitments of Mitch Seraille and Jock Hughes of Houston powerhouse Yates High School.

