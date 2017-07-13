Polk County Sheriff's Office IDs 2 juvenile suspects in Goodrich vehicle thefts

The two juveniles who are suspected of burglarizing Pro Star Waste in Goodrich and stealing two employee vehicles early Monday morning have been identified, and felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Det. David Mitchell with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the two boys have been identified. As authorities suspected, the two juveniles are from the Palestine-Elkhart area.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with coming up with the boys’ identities. Mitchell said felony arrest warrants have been issued for the two juvenile suspects.

“If you see or happen to know the location of the subjects, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement with the information,” Mitchell said. “The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public with the information they have provided.”

Mitchell said the two suspects stole one employee’s vehicle and got it stuck in the median on U.S. Highway 59 after they broke into the business and stole the keys. Then they stole another employee’s vehicle and got it bogged down in the median as well.

The two suspects then went down the street to a woman’s house and asked her if she could give them a ride to the Palestine area, Mitchell said. The woman told them no, he added.

At that point, the two suspects left the area.

Anyone who may know the identities of the two suspects is urged to call Mitchell at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810. People who wish to remain anonymous may call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP. Any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.