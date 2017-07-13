Lufkin PD: Woman arrested for theft allegedly shoplifted at 2 stores within an hour

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 51-year-old woman on a felony theft charge on Wednesday after she was allegedly caught stealing tools from Home Depot less than an hour after she was caught stealing steaks from Walmart.

Sheila Mae Murphy, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a state-jail felony theft less than $2,500 with two previous convictions charge. No bail amount has been set for her charge.

According to the narrative from the Lufkin Police Department’s arrest report, an LPD officer was dispatched to the Walmart store located at 2500 Daniel McCall Drive at about 10:58 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a theft that had already occurred.

When he got to the store, the Lufkin PD officer spoke to a Walmart loss prevention specialist, who told him that he was patrolling the store when he noticed a woman he recognized as Sheila Murphy. The loss prevention specialist saw Murphy taking steaks out of her shopping cart and stashing them in her purse, the narrative stated.

Murphy then allegedly left the building without ever stopping at a register to pay for the items in her purse. After she made it outside, the Walmart employee confronted Murphy, called her by name, and demanded that she give the steaks back, the narrative stated.

A short argument ensued. Eventually Murphy took six packages of ribeye steaks from her purse, the narrative stated. At that point, the loss prevention specialist asked Murphy to wait inside for Lufkin PD officers to arrive on the scene.

Murphy allegedly refused and left in a white Dodge van driven by an older black man, the narrative stated.

The loss prevention specialist told the Lufkin PD officer that he knew Murphy on site, and he gave the officer a printed picture of Murphy leaving the Walmart store at the time she had the steaks in her purse, the narrative stated.

Less than an hour later, another Lufkin PD officer was dispatched to the Home Depot store located at 4211 S. Medford Drive.

When the officer spoke to a loss prevention specialist at that store, the Home Deport employee told him that he saw a woman, who was later identified as Murphy put three breaker bars, a 65-piece tool set, a 7 piece Hek screwdriver set, and a 7-piece metric screwdriver set in her purse and walk through the registers without paying for the items.

The loss prevention specialist stopped Murphy and demanded that she give the merchandise back, the narrative stated. After Murphy pulled the items out of her purse and handed them to the Home Depot employee, he escorted her to the store’s office to wait until police got there.

The items Murphy allegedly stole from Home Depot had an estimated value of $121.82.

