Lufkin PD: Woman arrested for theft allegedly shoplifted at 2 stores within an hour

Active shooter response teams from local law enforcement agencies responded to Nacogdoches Medical Center Thursday in response to a report of a man with a gun.More >>
Even though a Nacogdoches County family survived a bad wreck, the crash caused a life changing injury for a little boy.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 51-year-old woman on a felony theft charge on Wednesday after she was allegedly caught stealing tools from Home Depot less than an hour after she was caught stealing steaks from Walmart.More >>
A total of seven Stephen F. Austin football players earned 2017 Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference honors as the league unveiled its full list Thursday morning.More >>
The two juveniles who are suspected of burglarizing Pro Star Waste in Goodrich and stealing two employee vehicles early Monday morning have been identified, and felony arrest warrants have been issued.More >>
