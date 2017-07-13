Man with BB gun causes concerns about possible active shooter at Nacogdoches Medical Center

Pictured is the man who caused active shooter response teams to be sent to Nacogdoches Medical Center. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Active shooter response teams from local law enforcement agencies responded to Nacogdoches Medical Center Thursday in response to a report of a man with a gun.

According to Sgt. Greg Sowell, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, at about 12:08 Thursday, several people called 911 to report that a man with a pistol was in the Nacogdoches Medical Center parking lot and that shots had been fire.

"Officers responded according to protocol for an active shooting incident," a press release from the Nacogdoches Police Department stated. "While officers were en route, callers advised that the man was still in the parking lot with the handgun. Callers stated the man had fired the handgun twice and was shouting."

Four minutes later, the first officers arrived on the scene, the press release stated.

"A perimeter was established around the hospital," the press release stated. "The hospital enacted their emergency plan, and a nearby daycare was told to shelter in place. Northeast Stallings Drive in front of the hospital was closed to traffic, as well as the Stallings Drive exit/entrance to the Walmart parking lot."

When the active shooter response teams searched the hospital's parking lot, they found the suspect on the west side of the hospital. They determined that the man had discharged a BB gun that "looked like an automatic pistol" in the parking lot.

Authorities issued a "all clear" at 12:25 p.m., the press release stated.

"We find that he is a patient here and that he was walking his dog and was using the BB gun to retrieve the dog," Sowell said. "The dog apparently answers back to that."

Police identified Jeffery Warren Whigham, 65, of Milam, as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with misdemeanor deadly conduct.

"In addition to Nacogdoches police officers, members of several other law enforcement agencies, including constables, highway patrol, and sheriff's department, responded," the press release stated. "Off-duty officers who were in the area also responded to assist."

Witnesses at the scene said they saw the man at lunch yesterday, and he seemed to be fine. They said it looks like he may have just made a bad decision.

Nacogdoches Animal Control took custody of the man's friendly dog, and it was taken to the animal shelter.

No one was injured in the incident.

Ian Gipson, an administrator at Nacogdoches Medical Center, issued a statement thanking the Nacogdoches Police Department for it prompt response and support.

"The response from all the agencies was very, very good," Sowell said. "Officials were able to seal this area off rather quickly, and we were just pleased it turned out the way it did."

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

