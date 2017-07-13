KTRE's Patel accepts award for coverage on education

KTRE reporter Khyati Patel accepted a media award on her coverage of education topics Tuesday in Austin.

The Alafair Hammett Media Award is presented each year to three journalists for excellence in coverage of public education issues.

"The committee was especially impressed by Patel’s reports on school voucher bills that threatened public education funding and her coverage of the Senate Bill 13, an anti-educator bill aimed to silence teachers’ voices at the Capitol," the Association of Texas Professional Educators stated in a press release.

ATPE is an organization which boasts being a strong voice for Texas educators since 1980, with 100,000 members statewide.

Patel received the award during the ATPE Summit.

