Best Furry Friends: From pauper to princess

Buffy is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix, who started out life as a pauper and, as we found out, is already acting like a princess. She's currently holding court and reigning over all the critters at the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter. According Andrea Schroeder with the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter, Buffy is a friendly monarch.

"Whenever you walk her past the dog kennel, she just just kind of prances right in front of them, like it's not a big deal," Schroeder said.

This royal pup also enjoys touring her kingdom and going on fun adventures with a friend.

"She has really good leash manners, so if someone wanted to get her even if they live in an apartment, that would be fine," said Schroeder. "She would really appreciate a good walk a couple times a day, just to burn off some exercise."

Once she's run out of energy, she makes the best cuddling companion.

"She's very, very sweet," said Schroeder. "She loves to play, but she also likes to just sit in your lap and kind of hang out with you."

Buffy is more than happy to call any type of home her castle. All she needs is the proper amount of attention, that any dog as sweet as her deserves.

"She'd be a good companion for any house or family," said Schroeder. "She's good with a wide variety of people. We haven't had any problems with her acting up."

Buffy does have heart worms, but a quick and easy trip to the vet will do the trick.

If you're interested in adopting her, just contact the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter, right off the loop. They're open Monday to Saturday but closed on the Sundays.

