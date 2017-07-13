Lufkin's Maldonado overcomes car wreck and continues play in East Texas Open

After round 2 Marco Maldonado was the only amateur left in the Adam's Pro Tour's First Bank & Trust East Texas Open, but his status for round 3 was questionable after he was involved in a car wreck on the way to the course.

Maldonado was not seriously injured in wreck. According to tour employees, Maldanado was not showing signs of any serious injuries and arrived to the course just in time for his 11:50 am tee time.

The wreck did not slow down the 2017 NJCAA Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award. Maldonado started the day with a birdie on Hole 1. Maldonado would get two more birdies and a bogey on the front nine, shooting a 34. Maldonado got in a hot streak on the back nine by birding three straight holes starting with Hole 11. He would cool off and bogey two more holes, but he had his best round of the tournament with a 69. He currently sits 8 shots behind the leader, Austin Smotherman, of Dallas.

Lufkin's Will Griffin started the day on the cut line. Griffin was able to shoot even par for the day and remained +2 for the three days. Griffin had four birdies but a double bogey on Hole 6 and a bogey on Hole 9 brought him pack to even. Griffin sits in a Tie at 30th.

Griffin's friend, Sam Fidone had a rough day finishing at +3 and a tournament total of +3. Fidone had three birdies, three bogeys, but what hurt him the worst was a triple bogey on Hole 3.

Round 4 starts Friday morning at 7:30 am. Maldonado tees off at 8 am on Hole 1. Griffin tees off at 8 am on Hole 10. Fidone will tee off at 8: 10 am on Hole 10.

For a complete leaderboard, click here.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.