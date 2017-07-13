Lufkin teen looking to gain national championship in rodeo next week

Reagan Davis has been able to ride a horse ever since she learned to walk.

Rodeo is in her blood. Her father Jonathan Davis took Reagan to his rodeo events and in her words, "I just grew up on a horse" Reagan is on her way to Wyoming to compete in the 2017 National High School Finals Rodeo. She will compete in the pole competition after winning the Texas Championship last month in Abaline. At 15 sh already has experience on the national stage.

"Last year, I went to the national finals after I got fourth in Texas. I was really nervous."

Davis is letting that experience help her this year.

"We know what the arena is going to be like," Davis said. "We know what the dirt is going to be like. That we have already been there and kind of experienced it once, it will help I think a little bit with nerves. "

Reagan will ride a horse that once was ridden by her father in rodeos. The family has owned the horse since it was a colt.

"I think it makes a difference because I have been able to train my horse and I know what it is thinking and I know how to adjust to make it work," Davis said. "If you don't have that relationship then you are not going to do as good."

Davis will ride in her competition on July 17 and July 21. If she does good enough she will move onto the short round on the 22nd.

