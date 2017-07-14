Polk County Sheriff's Office captures suspect in two armed robberies

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Corrigan police officers captured a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Valero convenience store in Moscow late Wednesday.

Ronnie Floyd Reherd, 60, of Corrigan, s still being held in the Polk County Jail on two felony aggravated robbery charges and one aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $180,000.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a robbery at the Valero store in Moscow came in at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The suspect, who was later identified as Reherd, allegedly forced a customer who was standing outside into the store at gunpoint.

After the robbery, Reherd fled the scene on foot, and a witness saw him leave the scene in a truck and contacted the sheriff’s office, the press release stated.

“The suspect was followed into Corrigan, Texas, where he went to a residence and was detained by the Corrigan Police Department and Polk County deputies,” the press release stated. “Detectives arrived on scene and during the search of the residence, evidence was recovered that linked the suspect not only to the robbery last night, but the robbery that occurred at the Valero on June 26, 2017.”

Reherd was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because when he forced the customer inside the store, the fact that he was armed with a gun meant he was threatening serious bodily injury or death, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

