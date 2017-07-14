Austin's Kelly wins East Texas Open following playoff

The East Texas Open ended in dramatic fashion as Scott Kelly drained a long putt to edge out Austin Smotherman in a one-hole playoff.
Kelly, of Austin, sank the putt on the 18th hole.
Kelly receives a first-place prize of $20,000 while Smotherman collects a $10,000 check. Each finished at 14-under-par.
Marco Maldonado, an amateur from Lufkin, finished in a tie for 10th at 6-under. Sam Fidone, of Lufkin, finished in 13th place at 4-under and gets a check of $2,635. Will Griffin, of Lufkin, finished at 8-over and collects $627.50.
