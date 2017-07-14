Lufkin roofer creates roofing replacement charity

The sound of hammers and nail guns on roofs can be heard all across Lufkin, these days. But, All Seasons Roofing is changing things up with Shingles for Shelter, a charity program that places a roof on a local family's home at no cost. The company also partners with the Timber Creek Church to help cover the costs.

"We like to do something for the community, always, me and the family, the workers," said owner Bob Bowman. "And, we're proud anytime we can give back to the community."

Instead of only replacing one roof, All Seasons has committed to three, free roofs this year. And, these aren't just your everyday roofs.

"So we're giving her the best we can give her," said Bowman. "And, this probably should be the last roof she should ever have to put on."

When All Season's chose the house, Bowman and his wife personally came to let the family know.

"As soon as we told her about that, she went in the house and I could hear her screaming for joy," said Bowman. "And, it made my wife happy and it made me happy. And, its like we made the right choice."

Robin Spike's, the owner of the house, recently married Michael Scroggins, who explained that he and his new family are extremely grateful.

"To have someone give us this free roof, it was a blessing, a blessing from God," said Scroggins. "And, I just want to say thank you."

Scroggins is already planning on how best to put to use the money, that would have been spent on a new roof.

"Remodel a few things on the inside and stuff like that, so yes, it definitely came in handy," said Scroggins. "It's definitely a blessing."

All Seasons has already picked the next house, but they still have one more roof to give. Families can send in letters to the roofing company, explaining their situation.

