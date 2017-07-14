Splash Day returns to historic Jones Pool

It's been 4 weeks since the Jones Pool in North Lufkin reopened its gates. Tomorrow, another historic aspect will be added back to the area, with a "Splash Day" at the pool.

Back in the 1950s and 60s, people in Lufkin would come to celebrate the first few weeks of the pool's opening, by having a beauty contest and a small carnival, along with other activities.

This year, city councilman ,Robert Shankle, said that there will be quite a lot going on, with free food and bubble soccer.

"It's going to mean a lot to the community, especially the ones that started it back in the sixties," said Shankle. "And, it'll bring back a lot of memories. And, then the young ones, like myself and others, we can learn from them, know how it was back in the day."

The city has decided to open the pool at 10 A.M. tomorrow, in an effort to make this year's Splash Day as similar to the previous years.

