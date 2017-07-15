Tornado spotted in Polk County, no injuries reported

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the several East Texas counties.

According to NWS at 3:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Coldspring, or 11 miles southwest of Livingston, moving south at 15 mph.

A tornado warning was issued for Liberty, Polk and San Jacinto counties until 4:30 p.m.

Locations impacted include Shepherd, Coldspring, Lake Livingston State Park, and southern West Livingston.

No injuries were reported, according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.

A Polk County resident spotted a tornado moving through the Livingston area on FM 2457.

NWS issued a flood advisory for Polk County until 5:45 p.m. Locations that will experience flooding include Livingston, Shepherd, Onalaska, Coldspring, Point Blank, Goodrich, Lake Livingston State Park and West Livingston.

