Tornado warning issued for ETX counties - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the several East Texas counties. 

According to NWS  at 3:54 p.m.,  a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Coldspring, or 11 miles southwest of Livingston, moving south at 15 mph.

A tornado warning was issued for Liberty, Polk and San Jacinto counties until 4:30 p.m.

 Locations impacted include Shepherd, Coldspring, Lake Livingston State Park, and southern West Livingston. 

 A Polk County resident spotted a tornado moving through the Livingston area on FM 2457. As of Saturday evening, no damages have been reported. 

NWS issued a flood advisory for Polk County until 5:45 p.m. Locations that will experience flooding include Livingston, Shepherd, Onalaska, Coldspring, Point Blank, Goodrich, Lake Livingston State Park and West Livingston. 

