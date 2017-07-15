Tornado warning issued for ETX counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the several East Texas counties.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the several East Texas counties.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bronson couple in connection allegations that they made $5,079 in fraudulent charges on the Rosevine Volunteer Fire Department’s debit card when they served as the VFD’s assistant chief and secretary/treasurer.More >>
As summer temperatures rise, so do electric costs. East Texans needing help paying utility bills are encouraged to apply now for assistance.More >>
Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Corrigan police officers captured a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Valero convenience store in Moscow late Wednesday.More >>
Someone is now $2 million richer, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.More >>