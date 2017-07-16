Nacogdoches PD searching for suspects in aggravated robbery

The Nacogdoches Police Department is searching for three suspects after a Saturday aggravated robbery.

According to police, around 7 p.m. two friends arrived at their home located on 3213 Everwood Trl in Nacogdoches.

As the two friends were exiting their vehicle, a male approached them with a handgun and ordered them inside.

Police said that once the victims were inside, the suspects took multiple items from the home and fled the scene.

Nacogdoches PD said that they are looking for three male suspects at this time.

If you have any information, contact Nacogdoches PD at (936)559-2607.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All right reserved.