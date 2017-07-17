Jasper PD arrests 3 people on drug charges, seizes drugs, $2K in - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Jasper PD arrests 3 people on drug charges, seizes drugs, $2K in cash

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Source: Jasper Police Department
JASPER, TX (KTRE) -

Narcotics investigators with the Jasper Police Department arrested three people on a total of six charges Saturday. They also seized about $2,000 in cash and several different types of drugs.

Lt. Garrett Foster with the Jasper Police Department said the arrests at two separate locations stemmed from an ongoing investigation into reports of people selling narcotics in drug-free zones within the city.

Investigators with the Jasper Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division seized about $2,000 in cash, approximately 50 grams of hydroponic marijuana, prescription pills, and 32 ounces of Promethazine syrup.

Foster said they aren’t releasing the names of the suspects because the cases are still under investigation at this time.

