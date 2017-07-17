Affidavit: Search warrant revealed Nacogdoches felon had guns, meth, weed, paraphernalia

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 46-year-old man on numerous drug and firearm charges late Saturday night after they served a search warrant on Hollywood Street and found numerous guns, meth, drug paraphernalia related to distribution, and marijuana.

Jose Eduardo Roque, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches jail on a second-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge, a third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge, a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge, and a Class B misdemeanor duty on striking unattended vehicle charge.

Collectively, Roque’s bail amount was set at $63,000.

According to the arrest warrant East Texas News obtained Monday, Nacogdoches PD officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 200 block of Hollywood Street at about 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The search revealed multiple guns, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a “usable amount of marijuana,” the affidavit stated.

Roque was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

Back in September of 2016, deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roque at a local hotel when they went there to look for a wanted person Sunday and allegedly found him and the fugitive in a room that had meth and PCP in it.

During a follow-up search for a wanted suspect, NCSO deputies executed a search warrant at a Nacogdoches hotel and found Roque in the same room as the suspect they were looking for, the arrest affidavit stated.

The deputies found more than four grams of a substance believed to methamphetamine and more than four grams of a substance believed to be PCP.

