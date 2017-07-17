Affidavit: Search warrant revealed Nacogdoches felon had guns, meth, weed, paraphernalia

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 46-year-old man on numerous drug and firearm charges late Saturday night after they served a search warrant on Hollywood Street and found numerous guns, meth, drug paraphernalia related to distribution, and marijuana.More >>
A date for a jury trial has been set for one of the three people who were charged and indicted in connection to the 2015 beating death of a Grapeland woman whose partially buried body was found in a shallow grave in Houston County.
Narcotics investigators with the Jasper Police Department arrested three people on a total of six charges Saturday. They also seized about $2,000 in cash and several different types of drugs.
Dan Small manages a towing business. He doesn't tow cars, he tows boats.
The Nacogdoches Police Department is searching for three suspects after a Saturday aggravated robbery.
