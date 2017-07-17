Affidavit: Crockett man made lewd sexual comments to kids, chased them with nun-chucks

Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 51-year-old man Saturday night in connection to allegations that he propositioned children with lewd sexual comments and chased them with a pair of nun-chucks.

Larry Wayne Carter, of Crockett, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony obstruction or retaliation and state-jail felony endangering a child. He was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to the arrest affidavit East Texas News obtained Monday, a Crockett PD officer was patrol Saturday night, when he responded to a 911 call about a man standing in front of an apartment on Lewis Circle threatening the caller and her husband.

When the CPD officer arrived on the scene, he spoke to a witness that said his cousins ran to him and yelled that someone was talking dirty to them and asking them to take pictures of their bodies and “booties.” The man told police that he went over to talk to a man, who was later identified as Carter, and

Carter came out with a pair of nun-chucks and told him to come get some, the affidavit stated.

Later, the Crockett PD officer spoke to one of the witness’ young cousins. The child told the officer that they were walking down the sidewalk toward Lewis Circle on Martin Luther King when Carter allegedly asked them to come over and told them he had candy.

Once the girl and the other children started to walk away, Carter asked them if he could take pictures of their “booties,” the affidavit stated. He also allegedly asked them if he could have piece of their “cat,” a term for female genitalia and asked them if they wanted his “[expletive].”

According to the affidavit, the officer let the scene to investigate further at another location, but he was dispatched back to Lewis Circle about 45 minutes latter to check on a report of another disturbance. The Crockett PD officer spoke to Carter’s wife, who told him someone threatened her when she went outside to lock her van.

While the officer was speaking to the woman, Carter, allegedly came out of another room and started talking to the officer. His speech was so slurred that the Crockett PD officer could barely understand what he was saying, the affidavit stated.

At one point, the CPD officer asked Carter to come outside, so he could understand him better, and Carter said, “Do you want to see the only thing you’re going to get here” before he grabbed his crotch, the affidavit stated.

When the Crockett PD officer tried to get Carter to come outside again, he allegedly said, “I’ll come out and talk to you. I’ll come out and knock your [expletive] teeth out of your [expletive] face. You [expletive] fat piece of [expletive].”

Carter then retreated to another room of the home, and mumbled for a while before he said, “Don’t [expletive] with me. I’ll kill you,” the affidavit stated.

At that point, two Crockett PD officers went into the house and took Carter into custody for retaliation, the affidavit stated.

Once Carter was taken to the county jail, the CPD officer returned to the scene and talked to other witnesses. They all gave accounts similar to what the first girl told the officer, the affidavit stated. One girl also allegedly told the officer that Carter made sexual advances toward her.

In addition, the victims all told the Crockett PD officer that Carter chased them down the road with a pair of nun-chucks, the affidavit stated.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

