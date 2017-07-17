Nacogdoches PD: 3 men armed with handgun robbed man at Pearl Street apartments

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a report of a home-invasion robbery that occurred at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Pearl Street Sunday night.

Sgt. Greg Sowell, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that the victim told police that three black men in their 20s entered his residence at the University Club apartment complex, and one of them displayed a handgun. The victim told police the three men stole a backpack containing clothes and a cell phone.

The victim gave no further description of the suspects, Sowell said.

The case is still under investigation at this time.

