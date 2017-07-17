Too many animals, not enough funds concerns shelter in Livingston

An East Texas animal shelter is in desperate need of help.

The Polk County shelter in Livingston is well over maximum capacity, and is being forced to turn away sheltering new animals due to lack of space and resources.

Details on how to make a donation, adopt or offer support are on the link at SPCA of Polk County.

