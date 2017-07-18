Former Hudson teacher waives arraignment for sex assault charges

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Illinois man on a felony marijuana possession charge early Monday morning after a traffic stop on Southwest Stallings Drive.More >>
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Illinois man on a felony marijuana possession charge early Monday morning after a traffic stop on Southwest Stallings Drive.More >>
Officers with the Hudson Police Department arrested a 38-year-old woman Monday in connection to allegations that she failed to report an aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred at a home on Mount Carmel Road.More >>
Officers with the Hudson Police Department arrested a 38-year-old woman Monday in connection to allegations that she failed to report an aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred at a home on Mount Carmel Road.More >>
A Tyler man accepted a plea bargain deal of eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Prison for an incident in which he asked a 72-year-old man to drive to a remote area of the National Forest, took his wallet, and then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.More >>
A Tyler man accepted a plea bargain deal of eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Prison for an incident in which he asked a 72-year-old man to drive to a remote area of the National Forest, took his wallet, and then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.More >>
Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a Crockett man accused of chasing another man and then shooting at him after a fight back in June.More >>
Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a Crockett man accused of chasing another man and then shooting at him after a fight back in June.More >>
A former Hudson ISD teacher accused of having sex with multiple students waived her arraignment Tuesday morning on 21 counts she was recently indicted on.More >>
A former Hudson ISD teacher accused of having sex with multiple students waived her arraignment Tuesday morning on 21 counts she was recently indicted on.More >>