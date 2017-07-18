Former Hudson teacher waives arraignment for sex assault charges

A former Hudson ISD teacher accused of having sex with multiple students waived her arraignment Tuesday morning on 21 counts she was recently indicted on.

Robertson appeared in front of Judge Paul White Tuesday morning.

According to an indictment list from June, Robertson has 6 charges of inappropriate relationships with students and 6 charges of sexual assault. The indictment records indicate Robertson was given one indictment with 6 counts of improper relationship and was indicted 6 times for sexual assault, totaling 15 counts.

Robertson remains in the jail on $601,500 bond. An arrest affidavit filed in May states a student told a Hudson ISD officer he had sex with Robertson on numerous occasions between November and February. He said she would pick him up at his home and they would have sex in her car and at her apartment.

A second affidavit states another student said he had sex with Robertson the day before Thanksgiving. He said Robertson took him home after they had met at her apartment.

A third affidavit states a student convinced his parents on November 25 that Robertson needed help moving into her apartment and they dropped him off at the apartment. The boy said he then had sex with Robertson at her apartment.

A fourth affidavit states a student told police Robertson picked him up from his home on three different occasions and returned him home after they had sex.

Justice of the Peace Donnie Puckett set bond on the two new improper relationship charges at $50,000 each. Justice of the Peace Billy Ball has not set bail on the remaining six charges.

The jail records list offense dates of Nov. 23 and Feb. 1 on the new improper relationship charges. The six sex assault charges list offense dates of Oct. 30, Nov. 20, Nov. 25, March 11, March 11 and March 20.

The first offense date is three days after her husband filed for divorce.

Arrest affidavits from the previous charges state four different students admitted to having sex with Robertson. Two of them said they had sex with her at the same time.

Two of the students said they would sneak out of their houses and Robertson would pick them up and take them back to her apartment to have sex and then take them back home.

Robertson was arrested on the previous four charges on April 22.

Robertson admitted to a Hudson ISD police officer that she had sex with the four students, saying she had recently become a heavy drinker and would sometimes not remember the details of the encounters.

Every sexual encounter was sparked by social media, according to the affidavits.

Below are summaries from each Lufkin PD affidavit:

Cause number F36207 and F36208: Alleges Robertson communicated over social media with one student on March 11, which led her to inviting him and another student over to her apartment so they could have sex.

Cause number F36210: Student alleges he had sex with Robertson on one occasion at her apartment on March 20. He said she picked him up from home and returned him home.

Cause number F36211: Student alleges Robertson would pick her up at his home and sometimes they would have sex in her apartment and other times in her car. He said they had sex six to 10 times.

Cause number F36212: Student alleges he convinced his parents to take him to Robertson's house on Nov. 25, saying he needed to help her move into her apartment. After they had sex, the student said Robertson took him home.

Robertson had previously asked for a bond reduction but according to prosecutor Todd Dillon, the bond reduction was denied by White after Robertson was unable to prove she would have a permanent residence in Angelina County.

