Affidavit: Lufkin woman failed to report a sexual assault of a child

Officers with the Hudson Police Department arrested a 38-year-old woman Monday in connection to allegations that she failed to report an aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred at a home on Mount Carmel Road.

Ashley Dawn Hopson, of Lufkin, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a Class A misdemeanor failure to report the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge. She was released from the jail later Monday after she posted a bail amount of $1,500.

According to Hudson Police Chief Jimmy Casper, Hopson’s charge carries a possible sentence of up to one year in the county jail.

The arrest affidavit stated that the complainant told an officer with the Hudson Police Department that Hopson’s male relative had sexually assaulted his son several times over the past 18 months at her home on Mt. Carmel Road.

After the complainant heard about the allegations involving his son, he asked him about it. The boy started crying and admitted that Hopson’s male relative sexually assaulted him several times at the home on Mt. Carmel Road, the affidavit stated.

“The victim also stated, ‘He makes me do disgusting things,’” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, a witness who lives at the home walked in on the suspect and the victim in a bed room. The victim was allegedly crying, and the suspect was buttoning his pants. Casper said that Hopson’s male relative is also a minor.

Witnesses told authorities that Hopson knew about the sexual assaults for some time, and at one point, she said that she was going to take the two boys to the hospital, the affidavit stated. However, she allegedly “failed to do so and returned home without notifying authorities about the sexual assault occurring at her residence.”

