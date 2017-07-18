Affidavit: Illinois man found with felony amount of marijuana after Nacogdoches traffic stop

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Illinois man on a felony marijuana possession charge early Monday morning after a traffic stop on Southwest Stallings Drive.

Halston Devante Lewis, of Hurst, Illinois, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds. His bail amount has been set at $25,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1500 block of Southwest Stallings Drive at about 1 a.m. Monday. After Lewis acted “extremely nervous” during a road side interview, the NCSO deputy asked for and got permission to search the vehicle.

During the search, the deputy found a large amount of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, the affidavit stated.

Lewis was arrested at the scene for possession of marijuana between 50 and 50 pounds and taken to the county jail.

