The NWS confirms it was an EF-0 tornado that hit Livingston Saturday

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Houston/Galveston confirmed that the damage caused to the large metal building, W&W Self Storage, along Highway 190 in Livingston, was from an EF-0 tornado. An EF-0 is the weakest tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with estimated wind gusts to be around 80 mph.

This occurred on Saturday, July 15th around 3:30 p.m.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down at 3:27 p.m. just west of Livingston and north of Highway 190, between Red Lowe Road and FM 2497.

It stayed on the ground for a little over a third of a mile with a path width of 20 yards. It tracked to the south, before lifting three minutes later along Highway 190.

The only damage reported was to the aforementioned W&W Self Storage metal facility, which had structural roof damage as well as had several storage units inundated by water from all the heavy rainfall.

Thankfully, there were no sustained injuries or fatalities involved with this twister.

It should be noted that the damage survey was completed and submitted by the Polk County Emergency Manager.

