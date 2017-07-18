Lufkin man arrested for break-in, attempted arson at washateria sentenced to 8 years

An Angelina County district judge sentenced one of the four people who broke into Lufkin’s R&R Washateria in early 2013 and tried to set it on fire to 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for violating the conditions of his parole multiple times.

Luis Alberto Ramirez, 21, of Lufkin, appeared in Judge Paul White’s 159th Judicial District courtroom Tuesday for a sentencing hearing.

“What bothers me is that I don’t think you’ll be better off, but I don’t want the victims to think I am working against them,” White told Ramirez in court. “I wish I could accept the letters from the [pre-sentencing investigation], but this has been going on for four years.”

White found that Ramirez violate his probation order multiple times, and sentenced him to two years in a state jail for his felony burglary charge and 10 years in prison for the second-degree felony arson charge. Ramirez will serve the sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

Evidence in court showed he violated a non-contact order, used drugs and had stopped visiting his probation officer. He also hasn't paid any restitution. Ramirez claimed he was a member of the Crips, but the investigation showed he has possible ties to MS 13, another street gang.

Back in October of 2014, Ramirez was arrested on an assault-family violence charge, prompting a probation violation report being filed with the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office.

“On some misdemeanors, we handle the violations through additional terms instead of a violation report, but if it is a violent offense or threat to public safety, such as Assault or DWI, we typically file the violation report,” Dustin Fore, a supervisor with Angelina County’s Adult Probation Office, said back in 2015.

Ramirez pleaded guilty in October 2013, and he was sentenced to seven years of probation on May 29, 2014.

Francisco Cordero, 21, one of Ramirez' co-conspirators in the attempted arson, was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication in December 2013. As part of the sentencing, Cordero will be required to spend an unspecified amount of time at an Intermediate Sanctioned Facility (ISF). An ISF is a fully-secure facility where offenders undergo job skills and life training.

In late September of 2013, Adan Cordero, another of the young men who was involved in the break-in and attempted burglary, received five years of shock probation for his part in the crime. Adan Codero originally accepted a plea bargain deal of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony charges of arson and escape.

However, at the time, Judge Gerald Goodwin told Cordero that he would consider placing Cordero in shock probation once he completed boot camp in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.

Cordero was a juvenile when the crime was committed. However, he turned 17 while he was in a Lufkin juvenile detention center. The East Texas News learned his identity after he tried to escape in January of 2013 by assaulting a detention officer and threatening him with a pencil.

The fourth suspect in the crime has not been identified because he was a juvenile when the crime occurred.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.