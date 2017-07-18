Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office traffic stop results in 5 felony drug arrests

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people on felony drug charges early Tuesday morning after a search that stemmed from a traffic stop on South Street turned up marijuana and THC wax.

Kelvin Earl Scott Jr. 22, of Nacogdoches, Abril Torrentera-Morales, 20, of Nacogdoches, Jeffrey Da Shawn Davis, 20, of San Antonio, Domineek Niccolas Mojica, 19, of Nacogdoches, and Wael Shehadeh Laartis, 19, of Nacogdoches, were all arrested and charged with state-jail felony possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.

Torrentera-Morales, Davis, Mojica, and Laartis were also charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams. Scott was also charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.

All but one of the suspects’ collective bail amounts were set at $20,000. Mojica’s collective bail amount was set at $30,000.

According to one of the arrest warrants, a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Scott in the 2500 block of South Street at about 2:09 a.m. Tuesday. The other four people were passengers in the vehicle, the affidavit stated.

“The occupants appeared nervous, and gave conflicting stories,” the affidavit stated.

At that point, the NCSO asked for and got permission to search the vehicle. The search revealed 1.4 pounds of marijuana and 35.1 grams sticky substance believed to be THC wax.

All five suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

