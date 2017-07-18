Lufkin man who led officers on high-speed chase, crashed into gate sentenced to 7 years

From the Angelina County District Attorney's Office

LUFKIN, TX (News Release) -

The Angelina County District Attorney’s Office announced today that Matthew Randall Dixon, 22, of Lufkin TX, was convicted and sentenced to 7 years in prison for evading arrest. The defendant was also found guilty and sentenced to 220 days in prison for criminal mischief and 200 days in prison for possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram.

On March 16, 2017, an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a defective equipment violation on a Chevrolet pickup truck on E. State Highway103 near Lone Star Road. Dixon was the driver of the truck. After the deputy activated his overhead lights and siren, Dixon continued to evade and increased his speed. Dixon ran a stop sign, drove into a ditch, and drove into opposing lanes of traffic. Lufkin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in attempting to stop Dixon. While evading arrest, Dixon crashed into the metal gates of an apartment complex located at the 3000 block of Daniel McCall Dr., Lufkin, Texas. He also crashed into a wooden fence of the apartment complex and continued to evade arrest on foot. Law enforcement searched Dixon’s vehicle and found methamphetamine.

The punishment range for evading arrest with a vehicle is from probation to 2 to 10 years in prison. Dixon entered into a plea agreement to serve 7 years in prison for the evading arrest offense. Dixon was sentenced to 220 days prison, day for day, for damaging the fence and gate of the apartment complex. Dixon was also ordered to pay full restitution to the apartment complex for damages caused to the fence and gate. He was also sentenced to 200 days prison, day for day, for the possession of methamphetamine offense.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Amy Greenbaum and Assistant District Attorney Scott Greenbaum. “When a defendant evades arrest in a vehicle, he potentially endangers the lives of law enforcement and members of our community. Fortunately in this case, no one was injured during Dixon’s reckless and wanton disregard for public safety. The District Attorney’s Office takes crimes involving evading arrest very seriously. I believe justice was served with the 7 year prison sentence.” said Scott Greenbaum.