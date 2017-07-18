East Texas woman authors 'Brutal Obituary,' says abuse occurred daily

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a man Tuesday night, following a car chase that started at Cafe Del Rio.More >>
All that remains, after a two hour pre-trial hearing, is a few house keeping items before the trial of Walter DIggles and two family members can begin next week.More >>
In February, a Polk County woman wrote a brutally honest obituary about her late father. Now the daughter, Shiela Smith, has released a book delving more in depth into why she wrote those words, and the struggles her family endured.More >>
Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a Crockett man accused of chasing another man and then shooting at him after a fight back in June.More >>
A former Hudson ISD teacher accused of having sex with multiple students waived her arraignment Tuesday morning on 21 counts she was recently indicted on.More >>
