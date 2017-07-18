Tire theft at Cafe del Rio leads to police chase

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a man Tuesday night, following a car chase that started at Cafe Del Rio.

Tony Houston, 37, of Lufkin was in possession of wheels and tires stolen from a vehicle parked in the restaurant's parking lot.

According to Lufkin PIO, Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin PD was called to Cafe Del Rio around 4 o'clock, after Houston had left the parking lot with the first two tires from the car. He then returned to retrieve the two remaining tires at around 7 o'clock, when a second call was made to Lufkin PD.

Chief Gerald Williamson was eating inside the restaurant, at this time. Assistant Chief David Thomas was also at the location, making his way into the parking lot for dinner, when he saw Houston stealing the remaining two tires.

Thomas tried to get Houston to stop, but Houston got into his car and drove away. Thomas was following Houston all the way to Ford Chapel Road, where another officer took up the chase. Houston attempted to escape, driving as fast as 80-90 mph. The chase ended at Houston's residence on Bank Street.

Houston was taken to the Angelina County Jail.

The Special Services Unit and both chiefs retrieved the wheels and tires from Houston and placed them back on the car in the parking lot.

