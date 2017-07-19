Silver Alert issued for missing Nacogdoches Co. senior

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Nacogdoches County senior citizen.



Allen J. Bennett, a white male with grey hair, was last seen driving a white 1998 Dodge single-cab pickup with Texas license plates BRN2531, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Silver Alert, issued late Tuesday, is designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition, according to Texas DPS.



Anyone with information on Bennett's whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement immediately.

