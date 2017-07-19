Lottery Commission names Jasper man who won $2M in Mega Millions drawing

Earlier this week, the Texas Lottery Commission announced the name of the Jasper man who won the $2-million Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing that was held on July 11.

Rodney J. Land’s Mega Millions ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but it didn’t match the Mega Ball number (10) for that particular drawing. As a result, Land won more than $ 2 million.



Land purchased his ticket at the Quick Way convenience store located at 2147 N. Wheeler Street in Jasper, according to a press release from the Texas Lottery Commission.

“Mega Millions is played by picking five different numbers from one to 75 and one number from one to 15. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball,” the press release stated. “Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away big winners. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million.”

The Quick Way Store, which is located at 2147 N. Wheeler Street in Jasper, will get a bonus for selling the winning ticket. According to the Texas Lottery Commission web site’s Frequently Asked Questions section, a retailer who sells a winning Mega Millions ticket gets 1 percent of the advertised grand/jackpot prize.

In this case, it means the Quick Way store will get a $20,000 bonus.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday night, and the estimated jackpot is now $248 million.

