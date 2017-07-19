Lufkin Little League heading to LLWS Regional tournament, national TV

The Lufkin All-Stars Majors division had a dominating week in Houston as they rolled through the state tournament and moved one step closer to the Little League World Series.

The team will now represent the Texas East region in the regional tournament in Waco, Aug.3 - 9. The team defeated Pearland 10-3 last night. It was the second night in a row that the boys known as the Thundering 13 beat the Pearland squad.

The team will now face all-star teams from New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas West. The games will be broadcasted live on the Longhorn Network. The winner of the regional tournament will move on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

Manager Bud Maddux knows talent when he sees it and he calls this team special.

"There's some good athletes on the team," Maddux said. "We have great pitching, good defense and we can hit. I think we got a chance, but you got to win on the field."

The competition increases each round so the team knows it only gets tougher from here.

"I think the competition we played is no where near what we are fixing to play," Maddux said. "They work hard but so do those players down there."

The teams first game in the regional tournament will be on Aug.3 against Colorado at 10 a.m.

the tournament schedule can be viewed here.

