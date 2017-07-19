Lufkin Little League heading to LLWS Regional tournament, national TV

The Lufkin All stars Majors division had a dominating week in Houston as they rolled through the state tournament in Houston.More >>
The Lufkin All stars Majors division had a dominating week in Houston as they rolled through the state tournament in Houston.More >>
Earlier this week, the Texas Lottery Commission announced the name of the Jasper man who won the $2-million Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing that was held on July 11.More >>
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Nacogdoches County senior citizen.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a man Tuesday night, following a car chase that started at Cafe Del Rio.More >>
All that remains, after a two hour pre-trial hearing, is a few house keeping items before the trial of Walter DIggles and two family members can begin next week.More >>