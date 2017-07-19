Affidavit: Shelby County Sheriff's deputy choked his wife on 4 separate occasions

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested in the wake of a Texas Ranger’s investigation into allegations that the man choked his wife on four separate occasions during “fits of anger.”

Peter John Davis, 36, of Center, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault-family violence with a choking enhancement. No information was available on his bail amount.

Shelby County Sheriff Willis Blackwell did not want to comment on the case Wednesday morning. He did say that East Texas News could get the information from the arrest affidavit obtained by the Texas Ranger who investigated the case.

According to the arrest affidavit East Texas News obtained Wednesday, Texas Ranger James D. Hicks investigated the case. Hicks spoke to Davis’ wife on July 13, and she allegedly told him that her husband hit her and choked her at their home on County Road 1180.

“[The victim] told me that during fits of anger, Peter attacked her and placed his hands on her throat in a manner which [the victim] also demonstrated sufficient enough to leave bruises and signs of assault, which could be photographed after the assault,” Hicks said in the affidavit.

The Texas Ranger also said in the affidavit that he is aware that being choked hard enough to bruises around the neck would have also obstructed her circulation and air flow.

The victim provided Hicks with photographic evidence of her injuries, and said that Davis choked her on Jan. 26, May 12, May 30, and June 3, the affidavit stated. In addition, Hicks spoke to a friend that the victim confided in, and she confirmed that she had seen and photographed bruises on Davis’ wife that were “consistent with having been choked and struck,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the victim is about 4-foot-8 inches tall and about 130 pounds. Davis’ driver’s license states that he is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

“I am aware through training and experience that law enforcement officers are not trained to choke suspects unless deadly force is authorized,” Hicks said in the affidavit. “If [the victim] had used force to the degree that Peter Davis felt he was authorized to use deadly force, he should have also arrested [the victim].”

