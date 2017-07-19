Jasper man arrested for 2nd time in 4 months for child sex crime

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he has sending his ex-wife threatening texts about her boyfriend.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he has sending his ex-wife threatening texts about her boyfriend.More >>
Fourteen days after he donned an Iron Man mask and robbed the Crown Colony Food Mart at gunpoint, a 20-year-old Lufkin man agreed to a plea bargain deal of 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.More >>
Fourteen days after he donned an Iron Man mask and robbed the Crown Colony Food Mart at gunpoint, a 20-year-old Lufkin man agreed to a plea bargain deal of 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.More >>
Four months after being charged with having molested a girl, a Jasper man is again charged in connection to a sexual crime against a child.More >>
Four months after being charged with having molested a girl, a Jasper man is again charged in connection to a sexual crime against a child.More >>
Earlier this week, the Texas Lottery Commission announced the name of the Jasper man who won the $2-million Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing that was held on July 11.More >>
Earlier this week, the Texas Lottery Commission announced the name of the Jasper man who won the $2-million Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing that was held on July 11.More >>
]A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested in the wake of a Texas Ranger’s investigation into allegations that the man choked his wife on four separate occasions during “fits of anger.”More >>
]A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested in the wake of a Texas Ranger’s investigation into allegations that the man choked his wife on four separate occasions during “fits of anger.”More >>