Jasper man arrested for 2nd time in 4 months for child sex crime

Four months after being charged with having molested a girl, a Jasper man is again charged in connection to a sexual crime against a child.

Terrance Latevin Shaw, 27, is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Jasper County Sheriff's deputy spoke with a mother on July 7. The mother said she was at home with her 15-year-old daughter when her phone rang on two separate occasions, so she asked her daughter who it was and she told her it was "some guy."

The mother said she looked at the phone's call history and saw several text messages from the same number, and they included several pictures and details about meeting up at the house after the girl's grandmother was asleep. The messages began around July 1 and included many sexual references. One of the pictures showed a truck with a license plate.

A record check of the license plate showed the truck was registered to Shaw.

The mother said she noticed a screen had been removed from a back window of her house, and she confronted her daughter about it and she said her daughter admitted to having a man sneak into the house so she could have sex with him.

The mother said Shaw called again and the mother answered it and confronted him and that he said, "She told me she was 17," and "don't call the cops, I have kids and a family."

The deputy said he spoke to the girl, and she said Shaw came to the house when her mother was out of town and sneaked in through the back window. She said she had sex with Shaw multiple times.

The girl said she had used an app which is used for anonymous messaging. She said that on June 30, she responded to a message from someone looking for young girls looking for older men to fulfill a fetish. She responded that she was 17, and they arranged to meet at her house.

On July 1, the girl said they had sex, and then he left. She said she then called him and said she was only 15. She said he was upset, but that it was OK, and then he came to the house a couple more times after that night.

The sheriff's office obtained a warrant for Shaw's arrest on July 13, and he was booked in the Jasper County Jail the next day.

Jasper police arrested Shaw in April, after a 15-year-old girl told them Shaw had sexually molested her over a period of time, starting when she was 11.

