Affidavit: Lufkin man sent disturbing texts to ex, left threatening note under 9 mm round

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he has sending his ex-wife threatening texts about her boyfriend.

The man also left a note with an unspent 9 mm round on top of it at the woman’s home that said he would kill her boyfriend, according to the arrest affidavit. He also allegedly said, “Don’t tempt me. I will home invade.”

Justin Daniel Crain, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a charge of third-degree stalking. No bail amount has been set yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, an ACSO deputy spoke to Crain’s ex-wife and her boyfriend at the sheriff’s office on July 10. The woman said Crain has been sending her alarming text messages about her boyfriend for the past few months.

Crain’s ex-wife said the messages started in May, and Crain told her that if he saw her and her boyfriend in public, he would assault the other man, the affidavit stated.

“[Crain’s ex-wife] stated she did not report the messages because everything ‘calmed down’ after a few days,” the affidavit stated.

However, the messages started up again, according to the affidavit. Crain allegedly sent his ex-wife text messages that said he would “invade her home” and “shoot [he boyfriend] in the head” while he slept next to her.

Crain’s ex-wife told the deputy that she and Crain were married for years, and they had two children together. The woman told the ACSO deputy that her children stay with her at her house most of the time and that she was scared that Crain would enter the home and harm one of them regardless of if the children were present, the affidavit stated.

“She also stated she fears for the safety of her two children because Justin has never done anything like this in the past, and she does not know what has changed his behavior,” the affidavit stated.

The woman told the ACSO deputy that she told Crain to stop, and when he would not, she stopped communicating with him, the affidavit stated. She added that she told her boyfriend about the messages, so he could be aware of what was going on.

According to the affidavit, the woman returned home on July and found a hand-written note under an un-fired 9 mm round. She immediately recognized that the handwriting was Crain’s, the affidavit stated.

The note stated, “I will kill [the woman’s boyfriend]. Don’t tempt me. I will home invade,” the affidavit stated.

Crain’s ex-wife told the ACSO deputy that she called her boyfriend, who came to the house, and took the items. She, her boyfriend, and her children stayed another location because she was afraid that Crain would come back to the house and kill one of them.

The affidavit stated the ACSO deputy tried to contact Crain, but was not able to do so.

