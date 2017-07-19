Lufkin man who wore Iron Man mask during robbery agrees to 12 years in plea deal

Fourteen days after he donned an Iron Man mask and robbed the Crown Colony Food Mart at gunpoint, a 20-year-old Lufkin man agreed to a plea bargain deal of 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

At the time of the robbery, Steven Edward Jolley was in the middle of a 10-year probation sentence in connection to a robbery that occurred in September of 2015.

“He’s a young man with little criminal history,” said John Peralta, a prosecutor with the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office. “He was given a second chance on the first one, and 19 months later, he’s basically committing the same offense. We had no choice but to push for a significant prison sentence.”

Peralta said Jolley signed for a 10-year sentence on the revocation of probation charge. He also agreed to a 12-year prison sentence for the most recent robbery, and he will serve the sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

Peralta said Jolley took the plea deal before a grand jury indictment took place. He “pleaded to information” and pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge.

Back in 2015, Jolley used an Air-Soft rifle, which is not considered a deadly weapon. However, the pistol Jolley used in the most recent robbery is considered a deadly weapon, Peralta said.

Jolley is still being held in the Angelina County Jail.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department said that Jolley entered the Crown Colony Food Mart at about 11:30 p.m. on July 4 wearing an Iron Man mask.

“The clerk told officers he stuck a pistol in her face, demanded money from the register, and apologized before fleeing on foot into a wooded area behind the store,” Pebsworth said.

A short time later, Lufkin PD officers found Jolley walking at the edge of the woods on Champions Drive, Pebsworth said. She added that he was shirtless and covered with grass. Jolley allegedly told the officers that he was out for a jog in the neighborhood.

Eventually, Jolley admitted to the robbery, saying that he has a young son and has been unable to get a job, Pebsworth said.

“He apologized and said that he is doing 10 years’ probation for robbery,” Pebsworth said. “He added that he’s afraid he’ll be going to prison for a long time.”

Tuesday night’s arrest wasn’t Jolley’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested for robbing Lufkin’s Casa Ole’ restaurant in June of 2015.

Just after 11 p.m. on June 25, 2015, Lufkin police responded to a reported robbery at Case Ole' Restaurant. The manager of the restaurant told police that after hearing a knock at the back door he opened it, assuming it was an employee. However, when the manager opened the door, a masked man pointed a gun at him and entered the restaurant.

The suspect demanded the money, accompanied the manager to the office, and took cash. He then fled on foot. When making the initial report, the manager thought he recognized the suspect as a former employee named Steve Jolley.

A short time later, the responding officers found Jolley, who was 18 at the time, walking near the restaurant carrying a backpack. When a police officer attempted to stop Jolley, he fled on foot into the woods.

Officers apprehended Jolly a short time later. A realistic-looking BB pistol with a simulated suppressor, a Casa Ole’ bank bag filled with cash, black clothing matching the description given by the victim, and a paintball mask were also found inside the backpack he was carrying.

Jolley was indicted and later convicted of second-degree robbery in that case, according to Angelina County court records. In September of 2015, Jolley was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In December, Judge Bob Inselmann of the 217 Judicial District Court gave Jolley shock probation.

