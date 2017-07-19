Medicare help coming to Lufkin Thursday

NEWS RELEASE (Jasper) - “Power in Community”, a conference on Medicare and health issues is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. The event will be hosted by the Area Agency on Aging and the Southeast & Deep East Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center. The program starts at 9 a.m., a lunch will be provided and there is no charge for attending.

There will be presentations on Medicare Basics, Medicare Preventative Services, help in paying for Medicare Costs and preventing Medicare fraud. There will also be presentations on nutrition and diabetes education. The program is designed for the aged and disabled and those interested in becoming volunteer benefits counselors.

Anyone wanting to register, or needing more information, may contact the Southeast & Deep East Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center at the Deep East Texas Council of Governments Office in Jasper at (409) 384-7614.