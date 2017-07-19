Medicare help coming to Lufkin Thursday

The Rosevine Volunteer Fire Department, which is located in Sabine County, made headlines recently when Terry and Tiffany McKee were removed from their positions of assistant chief and secretary/treasurer.More >>
The City of Lufkin is moving forward with it's comprehensive plan and looking for the public's input on the possibility of having a food truck park.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he went to a home on State Highway 103 East armed with a handgun and threatened his estranged wife’s boyfriend on May 12.More >>
A Silver Alert for a missing Nacogdoches County man has been canceled after the sheriff reported his being found in Louisiana.More >>
New charges have been filed against the Shelbyville couple accused of locking a 4-year-old boy in a dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.More >>
