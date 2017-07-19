Nacogdoches County man found safe in Louisiana - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches County man found safe in Louisiana

By Jeff Awtrey, Assignments Editor
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

A Silver Alert for a missing Nacogdoches County man has been canceled after the sheriff reported his being found in Louisiana.

Sheriff Jason Bridges said in an email that Allen J. Bennett has been found in Lake Charles and "appears to be OK."

Bridges said Bennett was found near a business and his car was broken down.

Bridges said Bennett will be reunited with his family shortly.

