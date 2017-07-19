City of Lufkin looking for input on possible food truck park

The City of Lufkin is moving forward with it's comprehensive plan and looking for the public's input on the possibility of having a food truck park.

Operators of the growing business have noticed more of them around town.

"I think we have seen an increase," Shorty Jackson. owner of Shorty's Smokehouse said. "More and more people are getting into a food truck business."

With more food trucks hitting the Lufkin streets, the city is asking for public opinion on where to go next with the trucks.

"The city has been trying several novel approaches with different businesses and different jobs to Lufkin and food trucks are just part of that approach," Dorthy Wilson, Director of Zoning said.

The current survey on the city website is wanting to know how people feel about the trucks having a set spot to set up and serve their unique foods.

"If they can know this is where people say this is where they want it to be, that's great but just that they want it or don't want it," Wilson said.

For chefs like Tom Boggs, the park survey only shows that the city is willing to accept this new trend.

"We do have a voice and we can say things, opinions, feedback is important," Boggs said.

"I think that brings a central location that people are familiar with that they would know because they move around a lot," Jackson said. "When the food truck business gets very popular and becomes a thing in this town "

These operators are not fearful of being in a lot together because to them they are not competitors.

"I look at them as part of the same family, because I know they are working as hard as I am," Boggs said.

