Lufkin house used in realty scam

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has long had a soft spot for Lufkin, his home town.More >>
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has long had a soft spot for Lufkin, his home town.More >>
From SFA Athletics HOUSTON (News Release) - Stephen F. Austin football has been picked sixth in the 2017 Southland Conference preseason poll as voted upon by the league's head coaches and sports information directors. The conference office unveiled the predicted order of finish Thursday in conjunction with 2017 Southland Conference Football Media Day at the Hilton Americas hotel in downtown Houston. The Lumberjacks picked up 114 total points from head coaches and SID...More >>
From SFA Athletics HOUSTON (News Release) - Stephen F. Austin football has been picked sixth in the 2017 Southland Conference preseason poll as voted upon by the league's head coaches and sports information directors. The conference office unveiled the predicted order of finish Thursday in conjunction with 2017 Southland Conference Football Media Day at the Hilton Americas hotel in downtown Houston. The Lumberjacks picked up 114 total points from head coaches and SID...More >>
A three bedroom house in Lufkin has recently been the subject of a scammer, claiming to be renting out the house.More >>
A three bedroom house in Lufkin has recently been the subject of a scammer, claiming to be renting out the house.More >>
The Rosevine Volunteer Fire Department, which is located in Sabine County, made headlines recently when Terry and Tiffany McKee were removed from their positions of assistant chief and secretary/treasurer.More >>
The Rosevine Volunteer Fire Department, which is located in Sabine County, made headlines recently when Terry and Tiffany McKee were removed from their positions of assistant chief and secretary/treasurer.More >>