Dallas Cameron continues to get basketball honors

Despite graduating, former Lumberjack standout Dallas Cameron continues to bring in honors.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced its 2016-17 Honors Court and on the list of names which included Cameron.

According to the press release, each year the NABC Honors Court recognizes those men's collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. The NABC Honors Court recognizes the talents and gifts that these men possess off the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.

This past season, Cameron was one of just two 'Jacks who started each and every one of the team's 33 games. He averaged eight points, 1.7 rebounds and led the team with 95 assists (2.9 per game). Other academic honors for Cameron in 2016-17 included a spot on the 2017 Southland Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll and SFA's lone senior this past season was one of seven Southland Conference student-athletes who earned spots on the NABC Honors Court.

The release stated in order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications include being a junior or senior academically and a varsity player, possessing a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2016-17 academic year, being enrolled at least one year at their current institution and a being a member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.

In just a few days, Cameron will head to New Zealand to participate in this year’s AIA New Zealand tour. This team is made up of 10 players from 10 different universities from across the country. The tour will be from July 24 th through August 14 th. Before embarking to New Zealand, the team will attend a five-day training camp in Los Angeles, California where they will train for games and prepare for their cross-cultural experience. In New Zealand, games are scheduled with university teams, clubs teams, and the New Zealand Breakers Development team. The team will also conduct youth camps.

