SFA's Ross signs pro contract, heading to Czech Republic

From SFA Athletics

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Following a senior year at Stephen F. Austin which yielded the title of Southland Conference Player of the Year, former Ladyjack basketball great Taylor Ross recently signed a contract that allow her to continue her playing career overseas at the professional level. 

Ross will be heading out of the United States to Ostrava, Czech Republic where she is set to join the rest of her teammates on SBŠ Ostrava. Based in the northeastern part of the country, SBŠ Ostrava is just one of 12 teams in the ZBL (Ceská ženská basketbalová liga). Within the ZBL are numerous former collegiate and WNBA players that have taken their talents to central Europe. 

"Taylor has worked extremely hard for the opportunity that's in front of her," said SFA head coach Mark Kellogg. "She has prepared herself to be a pro and there is no doubt she will succeed at the next level."

No stranger to success at SFA, Ross wrapped up her collegiate career last March with 1,760 points - the eighth-highest career total in the history of the program. Through her four-year stay in Nacogdoches, Ross helped the Ladyjacks total 89 wins including three seasons of 23 or more triumphs. 

Ross saved her best work for the final leg of her collegiate career, averaging 19.2 points per game in 2016-17 which was good for the third-best scoring average in the Southland Conference and the 26th-highest among all NCAA Division I players. Of her 635 points through the season, 214 of them came from the free throw line where the Pflugerville, Texas, product ranked second nationally in free throw attempts and third in makes. 

Not solely limited to being a scorer, the two-time All-Southland Conference First Team selection also led the Ladyjacks in assists (151) and steals (71) during the 2016-17 season. For her career, Ross ranks third in program history in total steals, sixth in total assists, second in free throw makes and tops the Ladyjacks' career charts in free throws attempted. 

"Her skill set as a player should translate well in international basketball," Kellogg finished. "We are thrilled for Taylor and excited to watch her play and represent SFA in Europe."

