Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to host BBQ in Lufkin - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Breaking

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to host BBQ in Lufkin

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Dez Bryant (Source: Facebook) Dez Bryant (Source: Facebook)
Source: KTRE Staff Source: KTRE Staff
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has long had a soft spot for Lufkin, his home town.

The former Lufkin High School football standout will be hosting an event at Kit McConnico Park today from noon to 8 p.m., according to Mike Akridge, the city's parks and recreation director. He will serve up some barbecue and family fun. On his official Facebook page, he talked about setting up some kickball games.

Bryant also said on his Facebook page that he spent $13,000 for barbecue for the event.

"We'll be out there today to ensure the safety of all attendees as a large turnout is expected," said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department.

The Cowboys traded their 27th overall pick along with a third round choice to New England for the 24th overall pick in the first round and a fourth round selection to pick Bryant in the 2010 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys Website stated. Dallas picked Bryant even though he missed most of his senior season at Oklahoma State.

Bryant is now in his eighth season in the NFL.

During his senior season with the Lufkin Panthers, Bryant was named a Parade All American. He caught 53 passes for 1,207 passes and 21 touchdowns that year, according to the dallascowboys.com Website. In addition, ESPN.com ranked him as the 29th best overall high school football player, the Dallas Cowboys Web page stated.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • Lufkin PD: Man tried to use counterfeit bill to buy gift card at grocery store

    Lufkin PD: Man tried to use counterfeit bill to buy gift card at grocery store

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:33:10 GMT

    Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly tried to use a counterfeit bill to buy a gift card at the Brookshire Brothers store located at 1800 Frank Avenue.

    More >>

    Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly tried to use a counterfeit bill to buy a gift card at the Brookshire Brothers store located at 1800 Frank Avenue.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to host BBQ in Lufkin

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to host BBQ in Lufkin

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:59 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:59:58 GMT

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has long had a soft spot for Lufkin, his home town.

    More >>

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has long had a soft spot for Lufkin, his home town.

    More >>

  • SFA Jacks picked 6th in preason football poll

    SFA Jacks picked 6th in preason football poll

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:09:40 GMT

    From SFA Athletics HOUSTON (News Release) - Stephen F. Austin football has been picked sixth in the 2017 Southland Conference preseason poll as voted upon by the league's head coaches and sports information directors. The conference office unveiled the predicted order of finish Thursday in conjunction with 2017 Southland Conference Football Media Day at the Hilton Americas hotel in downtown Houston.  The Lumberjacks picked up 114 total points from head coaches and SID...

    More >>

    From SFA Athletics HOUSTON (News Release) - Stephen F. Austin football has been picked sixth in the 2017 Southland Conference preseason poll as voted upon by the league's head coaches and sports information directors. The conference office unveiled the predicted order of finish Thursday in conjunction with 2017 Southland Conference Football Media Day at the Hilton Americas hotel in downtown Houston.  The Lumberjacks picked up 114 total points from head coaches and SID...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly