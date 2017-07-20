Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to host BBQ in Lufkin

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has long had a soft spot for Lufkin, his home town.

The former Lufkin High School football standout will be hosting an event at Kit McConnico Park today from noon to 8 p.m., according to Mike Akridge, the city's parks and recreation director. He will serve up some barbecue and family fun. On his official Facebook page, he talked about setting up some kickball games.

Bryant also said on his Facebook page that he spent $13,000 for barbecue for the event.

"We'll be out there today to ensure the safety of all attendees as a large turnout is expected," said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department.

The Cowboys traded their 27th overall pick along with a third round choice to New England for the 24th overall pick in the first round and a fourth round selection to pick Bryant in the 2010 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys Website stated. Dallas picked Bryant even though he missed most of his senior season at Oklahoma State.

Bryant is now in his eighth season in the NFL.

During his senior season with the Lufkin Panthers, Bryant was named a Parade All American. He caught 53 passes for 1,207 passes and 21 touchdowns that year, according to the dallascowboys.com Website. In addition, ESPN.com ranked him as the 29th best overall high school football player, the Dallas Cowboys Web page stated.

