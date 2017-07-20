Lufkin PD: Man tried to use counterfeit bill to buy gift card at - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Lufkin PD: Man tried to use counterfeit bill to buy gift card at grocery store

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Kason Madden (Source: Angelina County Jail) Kason Madden (Source: Angelina County Jail)
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly tried to use a counterfeit bill to buy a gift card at the Brookshire Brothers store located at 1800 Frank Avenue.

Kason Madden, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony forgery of a government instrument charge, a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge, and a Class C misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility charge. Although no bail has been set for the forgery charge, his bail amount has been set at $1,000 for the two misdemeanor charges.

According to the Lufkin Police Department's daily activity report, at the time of his arrest, Madden had 13 counterfeit bills in his vehicle. 

"The previous day, he successfully purchased a gift card at the store, using counterfeit bills," the activity report stated.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

