Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 07/20/17

Long John Silver’s at 1505 North Street: 21 demerits for cole slaw and dressings needed to be discarded because of improper cold hold temperature, toxic items labeled improperly, box of lettuce stored improperly, prep cooler and ice machine needed to be repaired, thermometer not proved for chest freezer, any walls or floors areas that weren’t smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired, lids and straws needed for employee drinks in food prep area, one spatula needed to be discarded, vents not kept clean, air conditioner ventilation needed to be repaired, dumpster lids not kept closed, hot water storage area not kept clean and secure, and one roll of toilet paper needed to be discarded.

Church’s at 3505 South Street, Suite C: 19 demerits for establishment closed due to rainwater leaks on July 14 and reopened on July 15, prep cooler at wrong temperature, several food items needed to be discarded because of rainwater, cleaning product stored improperly, one food item needed to be discarded because of improper cold hold, equipment and floors not kept clean, roof needed to be repaired, vents not kept clean. Grease bin not kept clean, trash in grease-bin area needed to be picked up, drains and other physical building weren’t smooth and easily cleanable.

China Star at 4604 North Street, Suite 120: 16 demerits for prep cooler at wrong temperature, one dented can needed to be discarded, cooking equipment not kept clean and sanitary, all entries and exits not weatherproofed, fly strips not allowed, utensil not stored properly, vents not kept clean, walls, floors, and ceiling tiles not kept in good repair, and restroom needed paper towels.

Ken’s No. 4 at 911 West Main: 13 demerits cooler at wrong temperature, foods not kept covered in cooler, proper date marking needed, thermometers not provided for all coolers, ice scoop not kept in clean and sanitary container, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, and water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced.

Taqueria El 21 at 1422 Douglass Road: 12 demerits for cold hold temperature at wrong temperature, cleaning solution not labeled properly, hand ash sink not kept empty, screens not weatherproofed, lids and straws needed for employee drinks in food prep area, all vents not kept clean, and parts of floor in food area not smooth and easily cleanable.

Texas Sports Bar and Grill at 3400 South Street: 9 demerits for guacamole and mayonnaise needed to be discarded because of improper cold hold, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, vents not kept clean, lid needed for dumpster, and floors or all areas that weren’t smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired.

Jalapeno Tree at 637 North University Drive: 6 demerits for back flow preventer needed for outside water hose, hot water needed to be reset, and knife and spatula needed to be discarded because they weren’t smooth and easily cleanable.

Papa John’s at 2702 North Street: 6 demerits for thermometer not provided for prep cooler, floor or wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable, two knives needed to be replaced because they weren’t smooth and easily cleanable.

Pizza Hut Delivery at 2508 South Street: 5 demerits for floor and wall areas that weren’t smooth and easily cleanable needed toe repaired, floors and wall not kept clean and wiped down, scattered trash near dumpster needed to be picked up, and building areas that were in disrepair needed to be fixed.

Sonic Drive-In at 2903 North Street: Hot water heater needed to be reset, ceiling vents not kept clean, and floor areas that weren’t smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired.

Zoukis Mediterranean at 1220 North Street: 3 demerits for three buttermilk products needed to be discarded and one spatula needed to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable.

Subway at 2721 North Street: 2 demerits for floor or wall areas that weren’t smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired.

Newk’s at 3609 North Street: 2 demerits for one dented canned food product needed to be discarded.

Nacogdoches Medical Center Cafeteria at 4920 North east Stallings Drive: 2 demerits for kitchen and dining room vents not kept clean, and any wall, floor, or baseboard areas that weren’t smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired.