Nacogdoches PD sergeant announces plans to run for county judge

A Nacogdoches police sergeant has announced his plans to run for county judge in the next election.

Sgt. Greg Sowell, the public information officer for the Nacogdoches Police Department will be running for county judge. He will be on the Republican ticket.

Mike Perry, the current Nacogdoches County judge, told East Texas News that he hasn't decided whether he is going to run again. He will let the public know when he makes his decision.

