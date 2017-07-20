Nacogdoches PD sergeant announces plans to run for county judge - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches PD sergeant announces plans to run for county judge

By Donna McCollum, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Greg Sowell (Source: KTRE Staff) Greg Sowell (Source: KTRE Staff)
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

A Nacogdoches police sergeant has announced his plans to run for county judge in the next election.

Sgt. Greg Sowell, the public information officer for the Nacogdoches Police Department will be running for county judge. He will be on the Republican ticket.

Mike Perry, the current Nacogdoches County judge, told East Texas News that he hasn't decided whether he is going to run again. He will let the public know when he makes his decision.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • Best Furry Friends: Heeler-spaniel mix loves attention

    Best Furry Friends: Heeler-spaniel mix loves attention

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:43:58 GMT
    Remi (Photo: KTRE)Remi (Photo: KTRE)

    Temporarily calling the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter a home, Remi is hoping to find something a little more permanent. Caretakers said the one-year-old dog is playful and loves attention. Remi was brought into the shelter as a stray about three weeks ago. "He gets along with the other dogs. He still in his puppy stage so he still has a lot of time to go around play with everyone," said Torion Johnson, animal control officer.  Remi is a heeler-spani...

    More >>

    Temporarily calling the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter a home, Remi is hoping to find something a little more permanent. Caretakers said the one-year-old dog is playful and loves attention. Remi was brought into the shelter as a stray about three weeks ago. "He gets along with the other dogs. He still in his puppy stage so he still has a lot of time to go around play with everyone," said Torion Johnson, animal control officer.  Remi is a heeler-spani...

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Dez Bryant arrives in Lufkin to host 'Family Fun Day'

    Dez Bryant arrives in Lufkin to host 'Family Fun Day'

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:07:06 GMT

    With just a day's notice, former Lufkin Panther and NFL superstar Dez Bryant arrived at Lufkin's Kit McConnico Park in grand fashion for his announced "Family Fun Day."

    More >>

    With just a day's notice, former Lufkin Panther and NFL superstar Dez Bryant arrived at Lufkin's Kit McConnico Park in grand fashion for his announced "Family Fun Day."

    More >>

  • Lufkin PD: Man tried to use counterfeit bill to buy gift card at grocery store

    Lufkin PD: Man tried to use counterfeit bill to buy gift card at grocery store

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:33:10 GMT

    Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly tried to use a counterfeit bill to buy a gift card at the Brookshire Brothers store located at 1800 Frank Avenue.

    More >>

    Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly tried to use a counterfeit bill to buy a gift card at the Brookshire Brothers store located at 1800 Frank Avenue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly